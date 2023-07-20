It appears all that will be standing in the way of Brook Hill and a TAPPS Division 3, District 2 championship this season will be mighty Dallas Christian, once again.
But, that is a mighty tall hurdle.
The Chargers went 13-1, 4-0 in league battles and went on to win the Division III state championship last year.
More than one state prognosticator has Dallas Christian predicted to repeat as district champions.
The Chargers return 25 letter winners form a year ago, 12 of which are starters.
Featured on the Dallas Christian roster is wide out Will Nettles, who hauled in 20 touchdown grabs and had 1,466 yards receiving in 2022. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine describes Nettles as “one of the top TAPPS weapons in the state.
Of the seven offensive starters that the Chargers return, quarterback Luke Carney is in the group, which should make Nettles even more dangerous.
With 10 starters (five on each side of the ball) back, Brook Hill, who finished third in conference play last year, is predicted to finish second in the district standings.
Head coach Scott Ryle’s Guard posted a 6-6 record in 2022 and went 2-2 in league outings.
Jonah McCown, who threw for 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns last year, returns to pilot the Guard offense.
Wide outs Colten Richards and Ryder Williams are back, to give McCown at least a couple of famalier targets.
Richards is also expected to lead the Guard defense. He is coming off of a nearly 70 tackle season in 2022.
Brook Hill’s biggest area of opportunity heading into the season are its line.
The Knights from Dallas Covenant are picked third this year after going 8-3, 3-1 in conference play, a year ago.
McKinney Christian, 2-9 overall, 1-4 in loop play, is expected to continue its rebuilding program this fall.
Dallas Shelton is no longer in the district, which gives each team just four district games.
Brook Hill filled the opening created by Shelton’s departure with Arlington Grace Prep, another TAPPS Division III team. The Lions are scheduled to invade Herrington Stadium on Oct. 6, which will also be homecoming at Brook Hill.
