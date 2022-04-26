GUNTER- The Brook Hill School's boys and girls golf team each came in second place in the team standings at the district tournament on Monday and have subsequently earned a berth in the regional tournament, which is slated for early next week.
The Bridges in Gunter played host to the district tournament.
The Guard came in at 340 in the team standings with Colton Carson firing a 77 to lead Brook Hill.
Checking in at 87 was Brady Callens, followed by Noah Nichols (89) and Noah Langemeier (90).
Medalist representing Brook Hill were Theo Hardt, who ended the day in ninth place in the individual standings. Hardt shot an 83.
Other medalists included Beck Langemeier (84), Noah Sandlin (86) and Luke McNeel (100).
The Lady Guard had a team score of 454.
OnYou Kim's 98 was the low score for Brook Hill.
Other team members were: Maeci Wilson (118), Lauren Foster (118), Shamita Vasnami (120) and Haleigh Rozell (134).
Abby Garcia was the Lady Guard medalist. She ended the day at 137.
The regional tournament will be played on Tuesday at ShodowGlen in Manor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.