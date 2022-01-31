TAPPS hoops: Brook Hill nets district wins over Brighter Horizon Academy

(Boys) Brook Hill 60, Brighter Horizon 45: BULLARD — Herman Herder-Conde's personal hot streak continued on Friday when he tossed in 14 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to guide Brook Hill to a 60-45 win over Garland-Brighter Horizon Academy.
Also scoring in double figures for Brook Hill (24-6, 3-2) were Brady Callens, who fired in 13 points to compliment his three steals, two rebounds and two assists and Grayson Murry, who canned 11 points and snagged nine caroms.
(Girls) Brook Hill 69, Brighter Horizon 31 : BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard celebrated its four seniors on Friday night by defeating Brighter Horizons, 69-31. The Lady Guard were led in scoring by one of those seniors, Maeci Wilson who poured in 20 points in the victory.
Brook Hill got eight points from Mollee McCurley, also a senior, in the opening period and five more from Bethany Lavender. The Lady Guard found themselves on top after the opening period, 20-6. When the second quarter began, Wilson began her scoring barrage. Wilson scored 12 of her 20 in the second quarter, including a pair of three-pointers. Brook Hill scored 19 points in the quarter, heading to the locker room at the half with a 39-13 lead.
The Lady Guard added 14 more points in the third quarter to take a 53-23 lead before the final period of play. Brook Hill was able to finish off the visiting Stars in the fourth quarter thanks to Bethany Lavender, who scored 8 of her 19 total points in the final period of play.
The Lady Guard's remaining seniors are Bethany Durrett, who scored two points, and Hope Ekeukwu.
Brook Hill improves to 13-16 overall on the season and moves to 2-2 in district action. The Lady Guard will play host to Dallas-Cristo Rey at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, before opening the District 2-5A Tournament at home on Friday, February 4 at 6:30pm against Dallas-Cristo Rey.
