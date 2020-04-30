TAPPS issues next phase of participation guidelines

The Texas Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) gave its members, which include The Brook Hill School in Bullard, additional guidance in regard to student participation in athletics on Thursday.
No in-person participation or use of a school's facilities is allowed before May 18.
Virtual workouts, monitoring workouts and the recording and documenting of workouts is permitted.
After May 18, each member school can determine when to return to campus and/or in-person instruction.
No interscholastic competition until such time local, state and national orders are allowed, as approved by TAPPS.
Student participation after May 18 will be governed by the established summer rules, which include a maximum of 15 hours per week of instruction (in-person and visual).
