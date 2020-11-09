TAPPS Playoff Volleyball: Brook Hill to host Frisco Legacy Christian on Tue.

The Brook Hill Lady Guard will host Frisco Legacy Christian Academy in a TAPPS Class 5A, second round, playoff match beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Brook Hill, under the direction of head coach Sonorah Duty, are 16-1 on the year and are looking for a return trip to the state tournament.
The Lady Guard had a first round bye in the playoffs.
The Lady Eagles (4-9) finished in second place in their district.
Legacy Christian downed Southwest Christian, 3-2, in a first round match last week, which enabled them to advance to the date with Brook Hill.
