TAPPS Playoffs: Brook Hill's season ends with 14-7 loss to Grapevine Faith

GRAPEVINE — Grapevine Faith Academy used a couple of big plays to get the upper hand on Brook Hill on Friday evening in Grapevine.
The Lions (5-3) were able to move on to the third round of the TAPPS Division II playoffs by getting past Brook Hill, 14-7.
The Guard end the year with a 5-3 record.
Grapevine Faith advances to face Dallas Christian later this week.
The Lions scored on a 25-yard pass play to take a 7-0 lead at the break.
An 11-yard touchdown gallop by Nick LaRocca that came with 4:17 left in the third period tied the score, 7-7.
What turned out to be the game-winning touchdown came with 10:17 to play in the game. That's when a Lion got loose for a 49-yard touchdown run.
