TAPPS Realignment: Brook Hill on track to drop down to Division III in '22-'24

In the proposed TAPPS Realignment for 2022-2024, The Brook Hill School football program could see quite a change, if there are no last-minute modifications to the plan.
The Guard are scheduled to slide down from Division II to Division III, according to information released by TAPPS on Friday.
Division III for 11-man football contains schools with an enrollment between 149 and 244. Brook Hill's enrollment number is 241.
The Guard have been assigned to District 2, along with Tyler-All Saints, Dallas Christian School, McKinney Christian Academy, Dallas Shelton School and Dallas-The Covenant School.
Four of the six teams will qualify for the playoffs in football.
In boys and girls basketball, Brook Hill will be in Division II, District 2, along with All Saints, Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Carrollton-Prince of Peace, Shelton School, The Covenant School and Waco-Vanguard College Prep.
For basketball purposes, Division II houses schools with enrollments between 149 and 244 students.
The Guard baseball team and the Lady Guard softball squads are pegged to compete in Division III (149-244-baseball, 100-244, softball) in the near future.
In District 2, All Saints, Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Prince of Peace, Shelton School and The Covenant School will be Brook Hill's district mates.
The softball conference will mirror baseball, with the exception of Shelton School and The Covenant School.
TAPPS has an appeals process in place for any school to plead its case before a final decision is made.
