TAPPS Soccer: Brook Hill and Grace Community trade wins

BULLARD - Brook Hill and Grace Community School traded district wins on Thursday, with the Guard touching up the Cougars for a 4-1 victory.
Grace won the girls match be a 3-1 score.
Pastor Perez scored two goals for the Guard (9-4-0, 4-2), while Josh Collins and Mio Engqvist added a goal apiece.
Collins and Perez earned assists in the match.
Felipe Tristan made seven stops in goal for Brook Hill.
Belle Reed scored the Lady Guard's lone goal of the evening.
Coming up with nine saves was Brook Hill keeper, Kaniyah Hill.
The Lady Guard now own a 8-5-1, 5-2 record.
