TAPPS Soccer: Brook Hill girls move on to district finals, Guard advance to 3rd place game

Brook Hill's Lady Guard had little difficulty in advancing to the championship game of the district tournament after soundly defeating Dallas Christian, 4-1, on Tuesday.
Dominika Ducal scored three goals for Brook Hill and Kensi Holley accounted for the remaining tally.
Earning assists were Milissa Kay and Ducal.
The Lady Guard received solid play between the pipes from Kaniyah Hill, who finished up with five saves.
The District finals will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday against an opponent to be determined.
The Guard fell to Dallas Christo Rey, 1-0, in a hard fought match.
Brook Hill goal keeper Itaru Fukushima collected eight saves.
The Guard will take on Garland Brighter Horizons at 3 p.m. Friday in the third place match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.