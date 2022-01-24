TAPPS Soccer: Brook Hill girls turn out the lights on Brighter Horizon

BULLARD — Dominika Ducal and Hadleigh Clark scored two goals apiece as Brook Hill logged a dominating, 6-0, victory over Garland-Brighter Horizon on Friday.
Belle Reed and Halle Meister accounted for Brook Hill's remaining points.
Ducal registered two assists for the Lady Guard (6-4-1, 3-1) while Ella Hardee, Drea Tonroy and Paula Martinez had an assist each.
Kaniyah Hill made two saves in goal for Brook Hill and picked up the clean sheet triumph.
Boys: Brook Hill 2, Brighter Horizon 2 (Brighter Horizon wins, 4-2 on PKs)
Brighter Horizon posted a win over the Guard after coming up with a 4-2 advantage on penalty kicks.
Pastor Perez and Mio Engqvist scored goals for Brook Hill (7-3-0, 2-1). Engqvist also supplied his club with an assist.
Brook Hill keeper Felipe Tristan came up with seven saves.
Both Brook Hill teams will visit Cristo Rey on Tuesday. The girls will lead things off at 5 p.m.
