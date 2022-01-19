TAPPS Soccer: Brook Hill ladies defeat Grace on PKs

In what was a highly competitive match, Brook Hill advanced on penalty kicks (4-2) to garner a win over Grace Community on Tuesday night.
The match was tied 1-1 prior to the shootout. Ella Hardee scored the Lady Guard's lone goal of the evening, with Hadleigh Clark picking up the assist.
Kaniyah Hill racked up 10 saves.
In the shootout, Clark, Avery Moss, Caley Fitzgerald and Belle Reed all got the ball past the Grace keeper.
Dominika Ducal, protecting the net for Brook Hill, stopped two Grace penalty kicks.
Brook Hill now stands 5-4-1, 2-1.
