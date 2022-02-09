BULLARD - Bullard hand4d Dallas Christian a pair of shutout losses on Tuesday night in district play, with the Lady Guard winning, 3-0, and the Brook Hill boys thumping the Chargers, 6-0.
Dominika Ducal, Drea Toney and Hadleigh Clark scored goals for the Lady Guard (8-4-1, 5-1), with Clark and Ducal also earning an assist each.
Kaniyah Hill made six saves in goals for the winners.
Josh Collins had a hat trick for Brook Hill in its dominating win.
Pastor Perez knocked in two goals and Leo Perreira drove in one for the Guard (8-4-0, 3-2).
Perez (2), Price James (1) and Mio Engqvist (1) made assists for the winners.
Brook Hill goal keeper Felipe Tristan made three saves.
Brook Hill will host Grace on Thursday. The girls will play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
