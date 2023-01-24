TAPPS Soccer: Brook Hill teams garner a sweep over All Saints

TYLER - Jacksonville came home from its visit to the Rose City on Monday night with a pair of district wins.
The Lady Guard started the night off by getting past All Saints, 2-1, and the Guard manhandles the Trojans, 7-0, in the nightcap.
Caroline Smith scored both of the goals for the Lady Guard, who moved to 5-6-2, 3-2 with the win.
Ella Hardee was credited with an assist and Lady Guard keeper Ifedayo Abegunde made seven saves in earning the win in goal.
In the boy's match, Alejandro Martinez collected a hat trick, with Leo Pereira driving in two goals.
Marlon Rataj and Mio Engqvist also punched the ball into the net for Brook Hill (12-1-1, 6-0).
Brook Hill soccer teams will return to Tyler on Thursday to face T.K. Gorman. The girls will get things started at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.