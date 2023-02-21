TAPPS Soccer: Brook Hill thumps Austin Veritas 7-1 to advance to regional final

BULLARD - Alejandro Martinez recorded a hat trick in Brook Hill's 7-1 triumph over Austin Veritas on Tuesday at Herrington Stadium.
Brook Hill moved to 16-2-1 with the regional semi-final win.
Leonardo Pereira, Mio Engqvist, Marlon Rataj and Abraham Fajembola each added a goal for the Guard.
Martinez, Engquist and Pereira were credited with assists.
Gary Sanusi turned in another stellar effort for Brook Hill from his goalkeeper position. Sanusi had two saves in the contest.
The win enabled the Guard to advance to the regional final, which will take place on Saturday against an opponent to be determined. The time and location are to be announced.
LADY GUARD
The Brook Hill girls saw their season come to an end with a 5-0 loss to Dallas Covenant.
Ifedayo Abegunde made nine saves for the Lady Guard, who end the season with a 9-8-2 worksheet.
