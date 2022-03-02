TAPPS Soccer: Guard advance to Final Four

Brook Hill outlasted San Antonio-TMI Episcopal and defeated the Panthers 8-7 on penalty kicks on Tuesday to advance to the TAPPS Division II Final Four.
The match was tied, 0-0, at the end of regulation.
Jesus Jimenez drove in the the winning shot during the penalty kick phase of the contest.
Other members of the Guard that connected on a penalty kick included Pastor Perez, Josh Collins, Leo Perriera, Asa Kerr, Mio Engqvist and Luke Gemple.
Guard goal keeper Tristan Felipe made 11 saves and stopped on penalty kick.
The Guard are now 15-5-0 on the tear.
