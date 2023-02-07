TAPPS Soccer: Guard, Lady Guard move on to next round in district tourney

BULLARD - Bothe the Brook Hill Guard and Lady Guard posted wins on Monday night at Herrington Stadium, and as a result will be advancing to the next round of the TAPPS Division III, District 2 Tournament later this week.
The Guard (14-1, 8-0) trounced Dallas Christian, 9-0, while the Brook Hill ladies shutout Flower Mound Coran Deo, 3-0.
Mio Engqvist and Joash Kondru booted in two goals apiece to spur the Guard to victory.
Single goals were scored by Alexander Martinez, Marlon Rataj, Jesus Jimenez, Jon Elorriaga and Noah Sandlin.
Leo Pereira, Martinez and Kondru had assists for Brook Hill.
Making four saves in the match, Gary Sanusi was the winning goalkeeper.
At 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Brook Hill will host All Saints Episcopal.
In the Lady Guard's win, Caroline Smith earned a hat trick.
Ifedayo Abegunde recorded five saves to earn a clean sheet victory between the pipes.
Brook Hill (7-6-2, 5-2) will travel to Dallas for a 5 p.m. match against Lakehill Prep on Thursday.
