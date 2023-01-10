TAPPS Soccer: Guard manhandle Dallas Lutheran

BULLARD - Rodrigo Del Pozo scored a hat trick and Alex Martinez knocked in two goals to help send Brook Hill to a 10-0 win over Dallas Lutheran on Monday.
The Guard are now 8-1-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.
Scoring a goal each for the winners were Mio Engquist, Leo Pereira, Johnmarc Orrico, Price James and Joash Kondry.
Marlon Rataj picked up three assists in the match while Jesus Jimenez was credited with a pair.
Luke Hemple and Pereira also recorded an assist apiece.
Brook Hill keeper Gary Sanusi made two save to net the clean sheet win between the pipes.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday Brook Hill will host Carrollton Prince of Peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.