TAPPS Soccer: Lady Guard advance to playoffs; Guard lose to Prince of Peace

(Girls) Brook Hill 2, Carrollton Prince of Peace 1: BULLARD - Bullard earned a post season berth on Monday night by nipping Carrollton Prince of Peace, 2-1. Caroline Smith scored both of the goals for Brook Hill. Ifedayo Abegunde came up with five saves and was the winning goalkeeper. Brook Hill (8-7-2, 6-3) will play an opponent to be determined on Saturday at Herrington Stadium.
(Boys) Prince of Peace 5, Brook Hill 2: BULLARD - It isn't often that Brook Hill loses at Herrington Stadium, but Prince of Peace handed the Guard a 5-2 setback on Monday evening in the district tournament. Mio Engqvist and Leo Pereira accounted for Brook Hill's points. Marlon Rataj had an assist for the Guard (15-2-1, 9-1) while Gary Sanusi came up with six saves between the pipes. Brook Hill and Prince of Peace will meet again on Wednesday. Time and location are to be announced.
