TAPPS Softball: Lady Guard advance to regionals by routing FW Christian

BULLARD — McKenna Lovelady pitched a 4-hitter and Madison McCurley went 3-3 as Brook Hill stormed past Fort Worth Christian, 15-0, (four innings, run rule) on Monday at Schwab Field.
Head coach Anthony Springer's Lady Guard (11-4-1) will play the winner of Tuesday's Tyler Grace Community-Carrollton Prince of Peace game in regionals on Saturday.
Brook Hill got down to business from the start by scoring eight runs in the first inning.
Other hitting standouts for Brook Hill were Maeci Wilson (3B, 1B, 4 RBI), Neely Clark (2B, 1B, 4 RBI) and Sophia Arno (2B, 1B, 2 RBI).
Brook Hill batters churned out 11 hits in the contest.
Lovelady scattered four singles, struck out four and walked one to earn the win in the circle.
