TAPPS Softball: Lovelady no-hits Bishop Dunne; Lady Guard roll, 19-0

DALLAS — Brook Hill whipped Dallas-Bishop Dunne, 19-0, on Monday afternoon in the Metroplex.
Mckenna Lovelady tossed a no-hitter (3 innings, run rule) for the Lady Guard. She struck out three and walked one.
Mollee McCurley led a long list of lady Guard team members that excelled at the plate. McCurley went 4-4 and drove in five runs.
McCurley stroked an inside-the-park home run in the first inning that drove in three runs for Brook Hill.
Meanwhile, Callie Bailey, Sophia Arno and Maeci Wilson each had three hits in the game. Arno punched out a pair of doubles and Wilson hit one two-baser.
Wilson collected three RBI in the abbreviated contest, while Arno and Bailey had two each.
Lovelady clubbed two doubles and drove in a pair of runs for the winners and Neely Clark doubles and singles.
Brook Hill moved to 10-4-1, 6-0 with the win.
