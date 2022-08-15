TAPPS Spikefest: Brook Hill finishes on a strong note

FORT WORTH - Brook Hill wrapped up its weekend run in the TAPPS Spikefest in Fort Worth on Saturday by taking second place in the Bronze Bracket.
A young Lady Guard squad came away with loads of experience while playing against a collection of TAPPS teams from throughout the state.
Among the highlights for brook Hill were victories over Houston Westbury Christian (2-0), Fort Worth Trinity Valley (2-0), Grand Prairie YWLA at Arnold (2-0) and San Antonio Holy Cross (2-0).
The Lady Guard spikers will be in action at Herrington Gymnasium on Tuesday when Tyler Cumberland Academy (5-5) comes calling.
