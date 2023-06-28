WACO – Brook Hill overcame a slow start in pool play to win the TAPPS 7 on 7 Bronze Bracket Championship Saturday at Heart of Texas Fields in Waco.
The Guard blasted Bryan Brazos Christian, 34-14, in the championship game.
In the semi-finals Brook Hill came away with a 25-15 victory over New Braunfels Christian Academy.
The Guard churned out a 16-7 win against All Saints Episcopal in its first game of bracket play.
Brook Hill went 1-4 in pool play, with its win coming against Victoria St. Joseph, 12-0.
Despite suffering losses to Houston Second Baptist, Austin Hyde Park, Boerne Geneva and Fort Worth Trinity Valley in pool play, the Guard recorded competitive efforts in each game. In its four defeats, Brook Hill lost by an average of seven points.
The Brook Hill 7 on 7 roster included Jonah McCown, Elijah McCown, Cameron Ryle, Luke McNeel, Johnmarie Orrico, Luke Middleton, Colton Richards, Ryder Williams, Sawyer Buske, Nathan Mienk, Danger Trey, Samuel Williams, Price James, Reese Barter and Trey Whatley.
Davis Collins, Nick Harrison and Luke McCown served as the Guard's coaches.
Argyle Christian topped Austin Regents, 33-32, to capture the Gold Bracket while Tomball Concordia Lutheran downed Fort Worth Trinity Valley, 27-20, to win the Silver Bracket.
