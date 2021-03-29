TAPPS Tennis: Brook Hill qualifies for state by winning district

Members of the Brook Hill School tennis teams are pictured shortly after winning a district championship at University of Texas Tyler on Friday. Members are

Bottom row: Annie Newman, Grace Carpenter, Clara Prieto, Ella Kennedy, Haley Gregori, Ella Hardee, Kensi Holley, Alicia Kimani, Nicole Tng, Assistant Coach Barb Hines.

Back Row: Coach Ivan Johnson, Chandler Fletcher,  Joseph Johnson, Preston Hardee, Luke Graves, Allen Kim, Ben Lundy, Ture Nilsson, Landry Graves, Jonathan Humphries, Bridger Allen, Griffin Hommel, Noah Langemeier.

TYLER — The Brook Hill tennis team earned a trip to state on Friday by winning first place at the District 2-5A Boys and Girls District tournament, held on Friday at the University of Texas Tyler.

First place finishers for Brook Hill included: Jonathan Humphries (Boys Singles), Chandler Fletcher and Noah Langemeier (Boys Doubles), Nicole Tng and Halley Gregori (Girls Doubles) along with Ben Lundy and Grace Carpenter (Mixed Doubles).

Finishing as the runner-up was Annie Newman (Girls Singles), (tied) Preston and Ella Hardy (Mixed Doubles) and (tied) Joseph Johnson and Kensi Holley (Mixed Doubles).

The state tournament will be played in Waco on April 6.

Brook Hill Tennis is coached by Ivan Johnson (head coach) and Barbara Hines.

 

 

 

