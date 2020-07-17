TAPPS to postpone the start of its fall sports

Due to the surge in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations in Texas over the past few weeks, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced on Friday that all of its fall sports have been postponed.
The affected sports include volleyball, soccer and football.
Volleyball was originally set to begin workouts on Aug. 3. September 8 is the new starting date for the spikers, with the first matches taking place on Sept. 21.
Soccer and football, also set to get under way on Aug. 3, have been pushed back to a Sept. 8 start date for workouts.
Soccer and football games can now begin on Sept. 28.
