TAPPS Volleyball: Brook Hill falls to league-leading Dallas Christian

Dallas Christian held on to its unblemished district record on Thursday night by defeating Brook Hill, 3-1, at Herrington Gymnasium in Bullard.
Brook Hill (10-7, 2-2) lost the first-two games 23-25, 19-25 before rebounding by stopping the Chargers, 25-23, in Game 3.
Dallas Christian (16-6-1, 4-0) put a bow on things by winning Game 4, 26-24.
Bella Reed totaled 17 kills, two aces, one block and 18 digs for the Lady Guard.
Ella Hardee added four kills, four aces and seven digs while Gracie Dawson pitched in four kills, an ace, four blocks and five digs.
Other players of impact for Brook Hill included Mollee McCurley (1 kill, 1 ace, 12 digs, 15 assists), Bethany Durrett (8 digs) and Caley Fitzgerald (7 digs).
Brook Hill will step out of conference play at noon on Saturday by traveling to Dallas-Cristo Rey College Prep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.