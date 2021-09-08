TAPPS Volleyball: Brook Hill opens district with 3-0 win over Bishop Dunne

DALLAS — Brook Hill breezed to a 3-0 triumph over Dallas-Bishop Dunne Catholic School on Tuesday night in Dallas.
The Lady Guard dominated the first two sets, winning 25-3, 25-4 before taking the third, and final, game 25-12.
Belle Reed slammed down 20 kills for Brook Hill. She also had four digs and three aces.
Ella Hardy came up with three kills, nine digs and three aces.
Gracie Dawson added five kills and two digs while Bethany Lavender supplied four kills.
In addition to leading the Lady Guard (8-5, 1-0) in assists (28), Mollie McCurley tossed in a kill, three digs and an ace.
Sarah Sims came up with three spikes to compliment her dig and four aces while Grace Carpenter chipped in a pair of kills.
Brook Hill is scheduled to visit Athens at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.