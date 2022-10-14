TAPPS Volleyball: Lady Guard and Vanguard battle from start to finish

BULLARD - Volleyball fans were treated to a real nailbiter at Herrington Gymnasium on Thursday evening where Brook Hill played host to Vanguard College Prep out of Waco in district play.
The Lady Guard came within a stones throw of upsetting the 21-7-1 Vikings, but when the dust had settled it was the Vikings who came away with a 3-2 (25-23, 26-28, 25-13, 18-25, 14-16) victory.
Julianna Mize ignited the Brook Hill offense by hammering down 21 kills - she also contributed four aces, an assist and 12 digs.
Gracie Dawson registered 10 kills, 12 digs and a pair of aces.
Ella Hardee came away with 14 spikes, 18 digs and two aces.
Setter Cassidy Clark chalked up 50 assists, 10 digs, two kills and two aces for the Lady Guard.
