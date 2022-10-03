TAPPS Volleyball: Lady Mustangs nip Lady Guard

BULLARD - McKinney Christian Academy edged Brook Hill 3-2 in a district match that took place on Saturday in Bullard.
Game scores were 25-16, 18-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-9.
Gracie Dawson recorded 13 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for the Lady Guard while Ella Hardee had eight spikes, 12 digs and a block.
Another key contributor for Brook Hill was Julianna Mize, who came away with 13 kills, nine digs and two aces.
Cassidy Clark led the Lady Guard with 34 assists. She also had a kill, one block, seven digs and an ace.
Eva Mykleroid-Bohn contributed 15 digs for Brook Hill.
