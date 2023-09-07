TAPPS Volleyball: Prince of Peace blanks Brook Hill

CARROLLTON - Brook Hill lost its second district encounter of the week Thursday night in Carrollton by falling to Prince of Peace 3-0 (22-25, 9-25, 18-25).
Gracie Dawson finished with nine kills, six digs, one block and an ace while Julianna Mize tossed in nine kills and four digs.
Mia Vrbova accounted for eight digs and an ace, with Cassity Clark racking up 18 assists.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Brook Hill (26-7, 0-2) is scheduled to host Dallas Covenant.
