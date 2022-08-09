Tara Wells notches 1000-career assist in Troup's win over Overton

TROUP — Not only did the Troup Lady Tiger volleyball team celebrate a season-opening victory on Monday evening at Tiger Gymnasium, but they also shared in the excitement of Tara Wells reaching a statistical milestone.
The Lady Tigers (1-0) spanked Overton, 3-1 (29-31, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16) in a match that saw Wells record her 1000th-career assist.
Wells finished with 20 assists in the match. She also added eight digs and a kill.
Bailey Blanton had a big night, leading her squad offensively with 11 kills. She also pitched in 11 digs and two aces.
Chalking up 10 spikes, two aces and four digs was Chloie Haugeberg.
Another key contributor was Qhenja Jordan who collected 14 assists, six kills and three aces.
Troup is scheduled to play in the Tyler Tournament beginning on Thursday when the Lady Tigers take on Gladewater (11 a.m.), Texarkana-Texas High (2 p.m.) and Van (3 p.m.).
