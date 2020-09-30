Tatum, Hinojosa and Hart named JHS Players of the Week

The trio of Brison Tatum, Dominik Hinojosa, and Jamarious Hart have been named as the Jacksonville Indians' Players of the Week for the Crandall game.
The three young men were selected by the Jacksonville coaching staff, based on their play in last week's game.
Tatum, a senior, was the Defensive Player of the Week, Hinojosa, a freshman, picked up Offensive Player of the Week lauds and Hart, a junior, earned Special Teams Player of the Week.
Tatum was johnny-on-the-spot on multiple occasions for the Indian defense and seemed to have a knack for getting in on the action in the Tribe's season opener.
Hinojosa led Jacksonville in rushing, with eight carries for 22 yards. He also caught several passes coming out of the backfield and provided the Jacksonville passing attack with yet another weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.