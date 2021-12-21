Tatum's fast start too much for Indians to overcome

TATUM — Tatum avenged a loss to Jacksonville in early November by knocking off the Indians, 71-52, on Monday night inside the Tatum Coliseum.
The Eagles (10-2) are ranked No. 6 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 3A poll.
Jacksonville, who fell to 14-3, defeated Tatum, 85-52, in the Tribe's season opener. That game was played in Jacksonville.
Tatum put the petal to the metal from the start and led 24-2 after one quarter of play. The Eagles took a 38-19 advantage into the dressing room at the break.
Jacksonville's next game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 when the Indians take on Lindale in the Tyler Junior College-Wagstaff Classic.
