Taylor Gillispie's night to remember powers Troup to run rule win over EF

TROUP - Troup's Taylor Gillispie was a thorn in the side of the Elysian Field Lady Jackets from the beginning until the end of the District 16-3A game on Friday night.
The Lady Tigers (12-6-1, 4-0) made short work of the Lady Jackets (11-12-1, 1-3), winning 11-1 in five innings (run rule).
Now back to Gillispie's incredible evening.
At the plate, the sophomore belted two home runs and a base hit and tallied four RBI. In the pitching circle, she was equally dominate. Gillispie pitched a complete game, held Elysian Field to the one run, which was earned, off of three hits. She racked up 13 strike outs and walked three.
Other offensive leaders for the Lady Tigers included Cadence Ellis (HR, 2B, 2 RBI), Qhenja Jordan (2-2Bs), Tara Wells (2-3, RBI) and Bailey Blanton (2B, RBI).
The Lady Tigers, who are coached by Sam Weeks, had 12 hits in the game and batted .500 (12-24) as a team.
Next up for the No. 24-ranked Lady Tigers is a 5:30 p.m. road date on Tuesday with Waskom.
