Taylor runs for 3 TDs in Troup's 39-22 win over Buffalo

TROUP – The Troup Tiger fans packed the stands and celebrated a big 39-22 homecoming win over Buffalo behind three touchdowns from Quinton Taylor, and a little trickery on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Defense was key for both squads in the opening half after two crucial plays for Troup led to a 9-0 halftime lead after a scoreless first quarter.
The second half however warmed up to be an offensive showcase.
Both teams first pass attempts of the night were intercepted but the stalwart defensive units both made big plays until Troup opened their bag-of-tricks to break the scoreless tie.
After turning back the best Bison drive of the half on downs midway through the second quarter, the Tigers set up at the 22-yard line.
It didn’t take long to light up the scoreboard on the very first play.
Homecoming king, and running back Kevin Pierce took a pitch-out, scrambled right and uncorked a strike to Ka’Shaun Kendrick at the 45-yard line.
The fleet-footed junior Kendrick outran the Bison defense for a 78-yard score. Dustin Austin tacked on the PAT kick for the 7-0 lead.
Back-to-back Tiger possessions were highlighted with great punts from the quarterback, Grayson Hearon, pinning Buffalo deep in their end of the field.
After the second punt was a touchback, Buffalo ran three plays for 3-yards from the 20-yard line before setting up for a fourth punt of the half.
The punt snap however went over the kicker head and was booted out of the back of the end zone for a 9-0 Tiger lead with 54-seconds before intermission.
Aside from the one-play trickery, the battle was a slobber-knocker in the trenches the entire first half off play.
The Tiger had 141-yards in receptions in the opening half but held to 17-yards in 11 carries for 158-yards of total offense.
Buffalo had no passing yards and ran the ball 22 times for 86-yards to account for their first half efforts.
Troup got the second half scoring cranked up as running back, Quinton Taylor blasted off-tackle for a 33-yard run to paydirt. Pierce then tacked on a PAT run to make it a 17-0 at the 9:52 mark.
Stretching the lead, Tiger wide-out Colby Turner hauled in a 58-yard pass from Grayson Hearon, and the Austin PAT kick made it look bleak for the Bison, but the Bison did not go down without a fight.
Running back, Xander Cheek busted up the gut for a 67-yard run, and followed up the jaunt with a PAT run and a 24-8 contest after three periods of play.
Buffalo multi-purpose play, Craig Shannon rambled in from 25-yards out, and another Cheek PAT run made it a 24-16 Troup advantage.
Troup hot some breathing space after Taylor 50-yard sprint to the goal line, and Austin’s third PAT conversion upped the lead to 31-16 with 7:40 left in the game.
Shannon added another two-yard score but the failed PAT run finished out the Bison scoring in the game.
Troup added some insurance with 1:45 left in the contest as Taylor scored from one-yard out. The Tigers added a PAT pass from Hearon to Ty Lovelady to finish out the scoring and seal the win.
Taylor finished the night with 68-yards on 12 carries and the three scores.
Tiger quarterback, Hearon ended up 17-of-26, for 208-yards, one TD and one PAT conversion. Davis ended up with nine catches or 71 yards, while Kendrick pulled in the 78-yard TD, and had the first Troup pickoff on the first half.
Pierce threw for a TD, ran for a score, and added a PAT run in the win.
Bryce Wallum pulled down a second half interception for Troup while teammate, Chris Calley had a caused a fumble and recovered the pigskin for a big third quarter turnaround of a Bison drive.
Next week the Tigers (2-1), will travel to play Paul Pewitt on Friday.
The Bison (1-2), will entertain Teague.
Non-District Football
At Tiger Stadium, Troup, TX.
Troup 39, Buffalo 22
SCORE-BY-QUARTER
Buffalo 0 0 8 14 -22
Troup 0 9 15 15 -39
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
Troup – Ka’Shaun Kendrick 78 pass from Kevin Pierce, (Dustin Austin PAT kick good), 9:02
Troup – Safety, Buffalo punt snap through end zone
Third Quarter
Troup – Quinton Taylor 33 run, (Pierce II PAT run good), 9:52
Troup – Colby Turner 58 pass from Grayson Hearon, (Dustin Austin PAT kick good), 8:17
Buffalo – Xander Cheek 67 run, (Cheek PAT run good), 7:07
Fourth Quarter
Buffalo – Craig Shannon 25 run, (Cheek PAT run good), 9:15
Troup – Taylor 50 run, (Austin PAT kick good), 7:40
Buffalo – Shannon 2 run, (PAT run failed), 5:08
Troup – Taylor 14 run, (Ty Lovelady PAT pass from Hearon), 1:45
