Taylor takes advantage of Lady Eagle mistakes to win Game 1 of Area series

NAVASOTA — One forgettable inning for the Rusk High School softball team paved the way for the Taylor Lady Ducks to waddle away with a 15-9 win in a Class 4A, Region II Area best-of-3 series opener on Friday afternoon at Navasota High School.
After batting in the top of the fourth inning the Lady Eagles (20-16) led 8-5.
The Lady Ducks turned the tables in the bottom half of the frame by scoring 10 runs and taking advantage of four Rusk errors and a passed ball in the segment.
Neither team played outstanding defense as the Lady Eagles committed seven errors while Taylor had six miscues.
Marissa Perry went the distance in the circle for the Red and Black, and although she gave up 15 runs, only two were earned.
Abbie Pepin, one of four Lady Eagles to collect two hits in the affair, jacked a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning. She also produced a base hit and a pair of RBI.
Kenzie Norton (2 1Bs, RBI), Isabel Torres (2 1Bs) and Callie Lynn (2 1Bs) also turned in nice efforts at the plate.
Calyssa Boggs stroked a double and drove in a run for the Lady Eagles.
A'Ja Lucas had two hits, including a grand slam in the third inning, for Taylor (17-2-2). Lucas drove in four runs in the game.
Game 2 was slated to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
