Team Bullard finishes in sixth place at THSBA state tournament

ZAVALLA, Texas - The Bullard High School bass fishing team came in sixth place in the team standings at the Texas High School Bass Fishing Association State Tournament, which took place on Lake Sam Rayburn late last week.
Bullard anglers were credited with catching 63.51 pounds of fish.
The Magnolia Bass Dawgs, with catches totaling 73.52 pounds, was the top placing school, followed by Montgomery (70.66 pounds) and Mabank (66.45 pounds).
Bullard's top duo, Aami Patel and Hayes Cowart, caught 23.96 pounds of fish and came in 21st place in the team standings.
Maggie Neal and Dylan McLemore reeled in 21.18 pounds to finish in 56th place while Preston Greene and William Bailey caught 18.37 pounds to end up in 106th place.
A total of 200 teams took part in the two-day tournament, which ended Sunday afternoon.
The winning team of Stran Stevens and Brooks Leonard (Magnolia West High School) hauled in 33.11 lbs., with a high weight of 6.19 pounds.
The weight in took place at Cassels-Boykin Park in Zavalla.
