Teeing it up for JC
The team consisting of Roger Adams, Billy Eaton, Steve Mitchell and Kevin Phillips

finished at 12-under-par to win first place in the Men's Division of the 33rd Annual Jacksonville College Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The event took place on Sept. 12 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.

In the Women's Division, Lanell Lindley, Kaye Murphy, Mary Martin and Carol Keith joined forces to come in at even par, which netted them the championship.

This year's tournament, which featured 95 golfers, honored Benny and Carole Lybrand.

Final Results

Men’s Division Women’s Division

1st Place – 12 Under Par 1ST Place - Even par

Roger Adams Lanell Lindley

Billy Eaton Kaye Murphy

Steve Mitchell Mary Martin

Kevin Phillips Carol Keith

2nd Place -- 10 Under Par 2nd Place - 1 Over Par

Brett Eckles Karen Hallmark

Michael Eckles Kathy Shipman

Jarret Leahy Shirlene Spillers

Ryan Travis Donna Metcalf

3rd Place - 10 Under Par 3rd Place - 1 Over Par

Milton Wade Jennifer Caldwell

Brian Aldredge Mary Cravens

Glen Hambrick Ginger Wallace

Mr Pierce Pat Meland

Ties settled by Scorecard Playoff.

Longest Drive

Men’s Division Winner -- Steven Marakasky

Women’s Division Winner -- Shirlene Spillers

Closet to the Hole

Men’s Division Winner --- Jason Wofford

Women’s Division Winner --- Pam Graves

Putting Contest

Overall Contest Winner --- Ken Hallmark

