The team consisting of Roger Adams, Billy Eaton, Steve Mitchell and Kevin Phillips
finished at 12-under-par to win first place in the Men's Division of the 33rd Annual Jacksonville College Scholarship Golf Tournament.
The event took place on Sept. 12 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
In the Women's Division, Lanell Lindley, Kaye Murphy, Mary Martin and Carol Keith joined forces to come in at even par, which netted them the championship.
This year's tournament, which featured 95 golfers, honored Benny and Carole Lybrand.
Final Results
Men’s Division Women’s Division
1st Place – 12 Under Par 1ST Place - Even par
Roger Adams Lanell Lindley
Billy Eaton Kaye Murphy
Steve Mitchell Mary Martin
Kevin Phillips Carol Keith
2nd Place -- 10 Under Par 2nd Place - 1 Over Par
Brett Eckles Karen Hallmark
Michael Eckles Kathy Shipman
Jarret Leahy Shirlene Spillers
Ryan Travis Donna Metcalf
3rd Place - 10 Under Par 3rd Place - 1 Over Par
Milton Wade Jennifer Caldwell
Brian Aldredge Mary Cravens
Glen Hambrick Ginger Wallace
Mr Pierce Pat Meland
Ties settled by Scorecard Playoff.
Longest Drive
Men’s Division Winner -- Steven Marakasky
Women’s Division Winner -- Shirlene Spillers
Closet to the Hole
Men’s Division Winner --- Jason Wofford
Women’s Division Winner --- Pam Graves
Putting Contest
Overall Contest Winner --- Ken Hallmark
