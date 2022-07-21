Team Raiborn wins Birmingham Forest Father/Son Challenge

RUSK - Mark and Jacob Raiborn teamed up to win first place at the Birmingham Forest Golf Course's annual Father/Son Challenge on Saturday.
Team Raiborn finished with a 7-under-par, 65, to edge out Ronnie and Austin Gates, who came in at 66 to take second place.
Mike and Mattalynn Hamilton fired a 4-under, 68, to claim third place.
The Hamiltons had to survives a scorecard playoff with Tommy and Adam McElroy.
The First Flight championship went to Johnny and Paul Emerson, who came in at 1-under.
Keith and Konner Gayle, who outlasted Norman and Eric Lewis in a scorecard playoff, finished 2-over-par to win the Second Flight.
The Third Flight title went to Tim Glidewell and Brenden Radcliff, who scored a 79.
Closest to the Hole winners were Brantley Black (#6 hole) and Ronny Gates (No. 9 hole).
Birmingham Forest Golf Club has been hosting their Father/Son Challenge for over 25 years.
