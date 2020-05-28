Ten Brook Hill athletes earn Academic All-State honors

Ten student-athletes at The Brook Hill School, representing three spring sports, have earned Academic All-State honors.
Members of the Guard baseball team on the list include Cole Fitzgerald, Mason York, Chandler Fletcher and Boston Durrett.
Morgan Maddox, Neeley Clark and Victoria Nwosu from Brook Hill Softball also secured a spot on the squad.
Three members of the Lady Guard golf team, Laurel Reed, Gracie Campbell and Olivia Kim made their way onto the Academic All-State list as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.