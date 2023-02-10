Ten Indians score at least 1 goal in JHS's 18-1 win over Trinity

TRINITY - Ten Jacksonville Indians scored at least one goal in the Tribe's 18-1 victory over Trinity on Friday night.
Armando Lara knocked in four goals and Dylen Roberts collected a hat trick for Jacksonville.
Scoring two goals each was Sebastion Juarez and Karol Cardenas.
Adding a goal each were Nathan Ramirez, Chris Cardenas, Jacob Gonzalez, Yair Balderas, Christian Juarez and Rolando Munoz.
Noteworthy defensive efforts were recorded by Edgar Moreira, Gabino Galvan, JJ Cabrera, Juan Cedillo and Jose Escareno.
Jacksonville improved to 11-2-2, 5-0 in District 18-4A while the Tigers now stand at 0-9, 0-4.
Next up is a 5 p.m. date with Diboll on Tuesday at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.