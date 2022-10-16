Tenaha comes from 29 points down to defeat Alto, 43-42

TENAHA - Tenaha rallied from trailing by 29 points with 21:36 left in the game to upset Alto 43-42 on homecoming night at Tenaha on Saturday.
Leading 36-7 early in the third period, it appeared the Yellowjackets had a win in the bag, but Tenaha would have no part of that.
The Tigers (3-4, 1-1) managed to score the game winning touchdown with :12 left in the game to secure the victory.
Alto's Rashawn Mumphrey amassed 251 yards rushing in 21 carries and scored five rushing touchdowns. He averaged 11.95 yards per carry. Mumphrey scored on scampers covering 45, 2, 51, 48 and 55 yards.
Kahlil Reagan hauled in a 43-yard catch for a touchdown.
Defensive leaders for Alto were Jackson Duplichain (10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 sacks), Landon Cook (10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack) and Zack Battle how collected 1o take downs.
Alto will host Overton (2-5, 1-1) on Friday.
