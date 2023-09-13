Tennis: Bullard hands Tribe first conference loss

Bullard notched a 10-4 (13-6) victory over host Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon at the JHS Tennis Complex.

The Tribe are now 2-1 in district play.

The Bullard ladies won 5-of-6 singles matches and swept doubles play in route to a team win.

Jacksonville will take a break from district play by hosting Center at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 19.

Bullard 10 (13), Jacksonville 4 (6)

(JHS players listed first)

Boys singles

Emanuel Silva lost to Matthew Looney 2-6, 4-6

Westyn Hassell beat Logan Brooks 6-4, 6-3

Dylan Dosser beat Ethan Johnson 6-2, 6-2

Danny Ramirez lost to Christian Morgan 6-3, 3-6, (7-10)

Diesel Theil lost to Caleb Heath 5-8

Felipe Ortega beat Heath Crowell 8-5

Boys doubles

Hassell/Silva beat Looney/Brooks 6-4, 6-4

Dosser/Ramirez lost to Johnson/Morgan 3-6, 6-7

Meza/Ortega lost to Crowell/Edwards 3-6, 4-6

Girls singles

Mayte Otero lost to Brook Minton 0-6, 2-6

Diana Cornejo lost to Aliyah Crow 2-6, 2-6

Gracie Webb lost to Madelyn Morgan 2-6, 4-6

Aubree Stickle beat Jaselynn Jackson 7-6 (4), 4-6, (10-8)

Lilian Zavala lost to Reese Anthony 7-9

Sa’Maia Kincade lost to Carson Gunn 0-8

Girls doubles

Webb/Cornejo lost to Minton/Crow 2-6, 1-6

Zavala/Kincade lost to Morgan/Anthony 2-6, 1-6

Stickle/Urquiza lost to Dark/Jackson 1-6, 1-6

Mixed Doubles

Otero/Theil beat Gunn/Weidenfedler 6-4, 6-2

