Tennis: Bullard hands Tribe first conference loss

Bullard notched a 10-4 (13-6) victory over host Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon at the JHS Tennis Complex.
The Tribe are now 2-1 in district play.
The Bullard ladies won 5-of-6 singles matches and swept doubles play in route to a team win.
Jacksonville will take a break from district play by hosting Center at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 19.
Bullard 10 (13), Jacksonville 4 (6)
(JHS players listed first)
Boys singles
Emanuel Silva lost to Matthew Looney 2-6, 4-6
Westyn Hassell beat Logan Brooks 6-4, 6-3
Dylan Dosser beat Ethan Johnson 6-2, 6-2
Danny Ramirez lost to Christian Morgan 6-3, 3-6, (7-10)
Diesel Theil lost to Caleb Heath 5-8
Felipe Ortega beat Heath Crowell 8-5
Boys doubles
Hassell/Silva beat Looney/Brooks 6-4, 6-4
Dosser/Ramirez lost to Johnson/Morgan 3-6, 6-7
Meza/Ortega lost to Crowell/Edwards 3-6, 4-6
Girls singles
Mayte Otero lost to Brook Minton 0-6, 2-6
Diana Cornejo lost to Aliyah Crow 2-6, 2-6
Gracie Webb lost to Madelyn Morgan 2-6, 4-6
Aubree Stickle beat Jaselynn Jackson 7-6 (4), 4-6, (10-8)
Lilian Zavala lost to Reese Anthony 7-9
Sa’Maia Kincade lost to Carson Gunn 0-8
Girls doubles
Webb/Cornejo lost to Minton/Crow 2-6, 1-6
Zavala/Kincade lost to Morgan/Anthony 2-6, 1-6
Stickle/Urquiza lost to Dark/Jackson 1-6, 1-6
Mixed Doubles
Otero/Theil beat Gunn/Weidenfedler 6-4, 6-2
