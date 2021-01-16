Tennis: Coach Becker looks for Jaguars to crack Top 10 this year

Jacksonville College head tennis coach Jonathan Becker is not shy when it comes to talking about his Jaguars.
Becker said the JC men's tennis team is extremely talented this year
“We're going to be a Top 10 national team,” he said. “This is the best team we've EVER had. So excited.”
JC tennis fans will be excited to know that the Jags have three home dates this spring. All of the home contests are scheduled to be played at Jacksonville High School.
The first home match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 4, when Texas A&M – Texarkana, an NAIA school, is slated to visit.
On March 6, JC will entertain Oklahoma Wesleyan and the University of St. Thomas out of Houston. The match times will be announced at a later date.
On April 24 the Jags will host the NJCAA Region XIV Championships, with the times to be announced.
The JC men will kick off their campaign by facing Southeastern Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Midlothian High School.
The Jag roster is made of of men representing seven countries.
The group includes Miguel Gamborino from Mexico, Santiago Castellanos from Bolivia and David Perez De La Fuente from Spain.
Columbian Juan Jose Agudelo is also included in the group, along with Muntingh Hamman and Ryan Christensen from South Africa, Kaine Sowden from England and Zachary Malcomb and Daniel Shelton, who represent the United States.
