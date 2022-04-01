Tennis: Jackson Duplichain wins 22-2A men's singles championship

ALTO — Alto High School's Jackson Duplichain won the District 22-2A championship in men's singles this week and will represent his school and community at the Class 2A, Region III Championships in College Station on April 12-13.
In the championship match against an opponent from Garrison, Duplichain cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
After receiving an opening round bye, Duplichain began his run by defeating Cushing 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
Duplichain's next victim was a foe out of Mount Enterprise.
Duplichain won his third round match 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the finals.
The district tournament took place at Nacogdoches High School.
