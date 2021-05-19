Tennis: Jacksonville College men in first place after Day 1 of nationals

PLANO — Jacksonville College is in first place after Tuesday's opening day action in the NJCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship, which is taking place at multiple venues in Plano and the surrounding area this week.
The Jonathan Becker-coached Jaguars tallied 16 points on Tuesday to lead four schools (Barton County (Kan.), Harford (MD), Iowa Central and Mesa (Ariz.) CC) who were close behind with 14 points each.
In Flight 1 Doubles, Santiago Castellanos Donosa and Murtingh Hamman went 1-1 on the day, defeating a team for Sauk Valley (Ill.) 6-2, 6-1 and falling to a pair from host Collin College 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
In Flight 2 doubles the Jags' Juan Agudelo and Miguel Gamborino won both of their matches.
The JC duo beat a pair from Jones County (Miss.) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 before topping Harford's entry in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).
Ryan Christensen and Daniel Shelton from JC knocked off their opponents from Pima (Ariz.) 6-2, 6-2 in Flight 3 Doubles.
JC's winners in singles play included Castellanos Donosa, who went 1-1 in Flight 2 play. His win came against Illinois Valley 6-0, 6-0. He then was defeated in the second round by a player from Seward (Kan.).
Also going 1-1, was David Perez De La Fuente, who won his first match in Flight 3 Swingles 6-2, 6-0 over a rival out of Itawamba (Miss).
In the second round he fell to the No. 6 seed player from Seward 6-0, 1-6, 3-5 (retired).
In Flight 4 singles, Hamman went 2-0, posting victories over a player from Jones County (Miss.) 6-4, 6-0 and a 6-3, 6-2 decision over South Carolina-Sumter.
Hamman is scheduled to play a quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
Christensen traded wins in Flight 5, downing Mississippi Gulf Coast CC 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 and losing to the No. 1 seed from Eastern Florida State 6-1, 6-2.
JC's Agudelo progressed into the semi-finals by notching triumphs over players from Sauk Valley 6-0, 6-1 and Iowa Central 6-3, 6-3.
