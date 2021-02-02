Tennis: Jacksonville College opens new season by upsetting A&M-Texarkana

TYLER — Jacksonville College head tennis coach Jonathan Becker has been — to borrow a stock market term — quite bullish when it comes to his Jaguars for several months now.
We can now see why.
On Friday at The Cascades in Tyler the Jags upset Texas A&M-Texarkana, a four-year institution that competes in the NAIA, 5-4, in what was the season opener for the Jagsters.
The triumph was JC's first over the Eagles in seven all-time meetings.
“Beating a four-year school as a junior college is no small feat,” Becker said. “That was certainly the biggest tennis win in school history...and I think there's going to be more of those coming this season.”
A&M-Texarkana won two of the three doubles matches to start off, but the Jags didn't let their opponents' early success phase them.
JC won four of the five singles matches that were played to claim the stunning victory.
Although he fell to defeat, Santiago Castellanos Donoso, playing in his first collegiate match, showed a lot of promise by winning a set from A&M-Texarkana's No. 1 player, who is ranked in the NAIA Top 20. The match score was 6-1, 5-7, 6-10.
After JC had secured straight-set wins at No. 4 singles, Mutingh Hamman and at No. 5 singles, Ryan Christensen, David Perez De La Fuente clinched the win for the Jags by defeating his foe from A&M-Texarkana, 6-3, 7-5.
Hamman and Christensen won their respective matches by identical 6-2, 6-3 scores.
JC won No. 6 singles by default, due to a player injury.
In No. 2 singles, JC's Miguel Gamborino fought hard before losing 3-6, 3-6.
The JC men will be back in action at 3 p.m. on Sunday when they take on Southeastern Oklahoma (NCAA, Division II) at Midlothian High School.
