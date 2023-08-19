PALESTINE – Jacksonville dropped its final match before opening conference play next week when it fell 16-3 to Madisonville earlier this week in Palestine.
Emmanuel Silva and Dylan Dosser tallied a win for the Tribe in No. 2 boy’s doubles. The Jacksonville duo polished off Brady Railsback and Leonel Zavala, 8-3.
In boy’s singles play, Westyn Hassell topped Jesus Gomez, 8-6, on the No. 3 line and Danny Ramirez earned an 8-6 victory over Joel Zavala in the No. 4 singles match.
In an exhibition match, the Tribe’s Jose Meza outlasted Cirano Saldana, 8-6.
Jacksonville will commence conference play at 4 p.m. Thursday by traveling to Carthage.
