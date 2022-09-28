Tennis: Jacksonville loses to Spring Hill in district play

LONGVIEW – In what turned hot to be a hotly-contested district match, Tribe Tennis lost 10-7 to Spring Hill on Tuesday in Longview.
Jacksonville's record now stands 6-6 overall, and 2-2 in district.
Highlighting play for the Tribe, was a sweep of the three girls doubles matches.
Sarah McCullough and Alena Trawick knocked off Blaire Badenheimer and Anna martin 6-4, 6-3 with Camden Fontenot and Claudia Mirelas claim ing a 7-6 (4), 3-6, (10-7) decision over Elizabeth Cockrell and Johana Gonzales.
In Flight 3, Mayte Otero and Gracie Webb teamed up to down Earnest and Martin 6-3, 6-3.
Spring Hill 10, Jacksonville 7
(Jacksonville winners)
Boys Doubles
Alex Hesterly/Emanuel Silva 0-6, 6-3, (10-2)
Girls Doubles
Sarah McCullough/Alena Trawick 6-4, 6-3
Camden Fontenot/Claudia Mireles 7-6 (4), 3-6, (10-7)
Mayte Otero/Gracie Webb 6-3, 6-3
Boys Singles
Silva 6-2, 7-5
Westyn Hassell 6-4, 6-4
Girls Singles
Mireles 7-4 (4), 7-6 (3)
