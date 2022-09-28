Tennis: Jacksonville loses to Spring Hill in district play
LONGVIEW – In what turned hot to be a hotly-contested district match, Tribe Tennis lost 10-7 to Spring Hill on Tuesday in Longview.

Jacksonville's record now stands 6-6 overall, and 2-2 in district.

Highlighting play for the Tribe, was a sweep of the three girls doubles matches.

Sarah McCullough and Alena Trawick knocked off Blaire Badenheimer and Anna martin 6-4, 6-3 with Camden Fontenot and Claudia Mirelas claim ing a 7-6 (4), 3-6, (10-7) decision over Elizabeth Cockrell and Johana Gonzales.

In Flight 3, Mayte Otero and Gracie Webb teamed up to down Earnest and Martin 6-3, 6-3.

Spring Hill 10, Jacksonville 7

(Jacksonville winners)

 Boys Doubles

Alex Hesterly/Emanuel Silva 0-6, 6-3, (10-2)

Girls Doubles

Sarah McCullough/Alena Trawick 6-4, 6-3

Camden Fontenot/Claudia Mireles 7-6 (4), 3-6, (10-7)

Mayte Otero/Gracie Webb 6-3, 6-3

Boys Singles

Silva 6-2, 7-5

Westyn Hassell 6-4, 6-4

Girls Singles

Mireles 7-4 (4), 7-6 (3)

