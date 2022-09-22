Tennis: Jacksonville upsets state-ranked Center, 10-9
Source -Tribe Tennis Facebook (file)

CENTER- Jacksonville garnered a 10-9 district win over Center on Tuesday at the Center High School tennis courts.

Center came into the match ranked No. 19 in Class 4A in Texas and ranked No. 3 in the region.

The Tribe have one remaining home match on the docket and that will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday versus Spring Hill. Tuesday will also serve as Senior Night for Tribe Tennis.

Jacksonville 10 Center 9

(Jacksonville winners listed)

Boys Doubles

Ethan Kohler/Westyn Hassell 6-1, 6-3

Alex Hesterly/Emmanuel Silva 6-1, 6-3

Adrian Hernandez/Danny Ramirez 6-3, 6-2

Girls Doubles

Camden Fontenot/Claudia Mireles 6-3, 4-6, (10-7)

Boys Singles

Kohler 6-2, 6-2

Silva 6-1, 6-1

Hesterly 6-3, 6-0

Girls Singles

Sarah McCullough 6-2, 6-1

Fontenot 3-2 (opponent retired, injury)

Mayte Otero 4-6, 6-4, (10-5)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you