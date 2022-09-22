Tennis: Jacksonville upsets state-ranked Center, 10-9

CENTER- Jacksonville garnered a 10-9 district win over Center on Tuesday at the Center High School tennis courts.
Center came into the match ranked No. 19 in Class 4A in Texas and ranked No. 3 in the region.
The Tribe have one remaining home match on the docket and that will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday versus Spring Hill. Tuesday will also serve as Senior Night for Tribe Tennis.
Jacksonville 10 Center 9
(Jacksonville winners listed)
Boys Doubles
Ethan Kohler/Westyn Hassell 6-1, 6-3
Alex Hesterly/Emmanuel Silva 6-1, 6-3
Adrian Hernandez/Danny Ramirez 6-3, 6-2
Girls Doubles
Camden Fontenot/Claudia Mireles 6-3, 4-6, (10-7)
Boys Singles
Kohler 6-2, 6-2
Silva 6-1, 6-1
Hesterly 6-3, 6-0
Girls Singles
Sarah McCullough 6-2, 6-1
Fontenot 3-2 (opponent retired, injury)
Mayte Otero 4-6, 6-4, (10-5)
