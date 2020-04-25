Tennis: JC men end the year ranked No.18 in the nation

The International Tennis Association (ITA) released its final rankings for the season earlier this week and the Jacksonville College men's tennis team checked in at No. 18 in the NJCAA poll.
The Jaguars showed steady improvement under head coach Jonathan Becker through the abbreviated campaign (coronavirus).
Tyler Junior College was ranked at the top of the poll, followed by Seward (Kansas) Community College and Eastern Florida State College.
JC's Felipe Coelho Feireira is ranked No. 25 in the nation in singles, while David Perez De La Fuenta finished ranked No. 42.
The two Jags formed a doubles grouping that earned a No. 23 ranking in the last poll of the season.
Other members of the Jag tennis squad are Jacksonville High School product Abraham Silva, Mike Gamborino, Andre Luiz, Charles Zwolsman, Daniel Teran, Jory Cheung and David Luera.
